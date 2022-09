The Armed Forces of Ukraine is strengthening its position near Lyman in the Donetsk Region and continues to approach the city, simultaneously liberating new settlements.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

So, it is reported that fierce fighting continues in the Lyman area, and the Ukrainian military, judging by reports from the front, is close to cutting off the last supply routes of the Russian group operating there and encircling it.

Analysts of the Institute, citing Ukrainian sources, write that during September 26 and 27, the AFU took control of several villages to the northwest and north of Lyman.

In addition, referring to Russian sources, the Institute noted that Ukrainian artillery keeps under fire control the last road for supplying Russian troops in the city through Svatove, Makiivka, and Terny. Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups have already been spotted in the cities of Torske and Yampil, southeast of Lyman.

Also, according to the summary, on September 27, these attacks ended in failure in the area of ​​Bakhmut (the only Ukrainian city where Russian troops are conducting active offensive actions).

At the same time, the institute's experts cite a report by journalists of the New York Times newspaper, who, referring to the Ukrainian military, write about the actions of the Wagner private military company on the Bakhmut front. According to journalists, Wagner troopers use prisoners who went to war as cannon fodder, and they often surrender to the Ukrainian army.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last day, September 27, the Ukrainian military struck 29 concentration points of the Russian occupiers. The AFU also repelled enemy attacks in the areas of eight settlements.

Also, on September 26, it became known that the settlement of Kupiyansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv Region was liberated from the Russian occupiers.