Issue Of Annexation Of Occupied Ukrainian Territories To Russia Can Be Considered On October 4

The decision of annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia can be made during a meeting of the Federation Council of Russia, which is scheduled for October 4.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, Interfax (Russia) reports.

She suggested that in the near future, Russian-appointed occupation administrations in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions will complete the "counting" of votes.

She added that Russia is "undoubtedly" ready to support the "will" of residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Recall that on September 20, representatives of the so-called DPR and LPR announced that they were going to hold "referendums" on joining Russia from September 23 to 27.

On the same day, similar statements were made in the Russian-appointed occupation administrations of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, September 26, the LPR reported that 76% of the people listed allegedly took part in the so-called "referendum."

We also reported that the United States said that it and its allies would not recognize the results of "referendums" in the occupied territories.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a similar statement.