Zaporizhzhia NPP workers do not want to cooperate with occupiers and trying to evacuate – General Staff

Employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant do not want to cooperate with the occupiers and are trying to evacuate.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains tense.

"Employees of the station do not want to cooperate with the enemy and are trying to leave the territories temporarily occupied by the occupiers," the General Staff reported.

According to the agency, more than 25 settlements near the contact line were damaged by artillery and mortar shelling in the south, in particular, Chervona Dolyna, Shyroke, Andriyivka, Bilohirka, Ternovi Pody, Lymany, and Myrne.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as part of the 66th annual session of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Monday, September 26, negotiations on the creation of a nuclear safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) began.

The IAEA plans to increase its mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On September 21, the Russian occupiers shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP. As a result of the damage, the communication equipment of one of the power units was damaged.