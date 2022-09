Police officers on the main roads in the Russian Federation set up checkpoints to control the movement of male conscripts.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the main roads in the Russian Federation, police checkpoints have been established to control the movement of the male population. The mobilized personnel, after short training in training centers, are planned to be sent to replenish the military units that suffered numerous losses during the war on the territory of Ukraine," the authority reported.

According to the General Staff, partial mobilization measures are ongoing on the territory of the Russian Federation, in connection with the low motivation and readiness of Russian citizens to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, representatives of the military commissariats began rounds with the immediate delivery of conscription to conscripts in populated areas of the Krasnodar Krai.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Putin's regime is weakening, which is why he is intensifying the conflict and we can expect an escalation of aggression in the near future.

The Russian command is trying to limit the rights of soldiers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation who are on short-term contracts. This happens in connection with "partial" mobilization.