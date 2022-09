The Russian command is trying to limit the rights of soldiers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation who are on short-term contracts. This happens in connection with "partial" mobilization.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the command of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia Region confronted the "contract soldiers" with the fact that they must be in the combat zone regardless of the term of the contract.

"In the units of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction, it was announced that the term of the contract does not matter, and the time of stay in the combat zone now depends on the decision of the command," the message reads.

In addition, "partial" mobilization is called the reason for the delay of vacations and cash payments, which already leads to a significant deterioration of the morale and psychological state of the enemy's units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia's top leadership does not rule out the introduction of travel restrictions due to mobilization - the first in the country since 1941.

A few days after the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, a queue of those wishing to leave the country formed at the border with Georgia. On the Russian side, it costs more than 2,000 cars.