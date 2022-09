US Sent Russia Private Warning About Consequences Of Nuclear Weapons Use - Media

Over the past few months, the U.S. presidential administration has been sending Moscow private warnings about the consequences of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported this, citing several officials.

According to them, Washington has been sending private warnings for several months, which talk about serious consequences in the case of the use of nuclear weapons.

Officials noted that the Biden administration intends to make the warning text vague so that Russia's leadership is worried about how the United States can respond to the use of nuclear weapons.

They also said that the U.S. Department of State was involved in private correspondence with Moscow.

At the same time, they did not specify who exactly transmitted the messages. Also, the number of these messages is not known.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an address in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

The head of the Kremlin also announced his readiness to use nuclear weapons in order to protect the territorial integrity of Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Putin's statement the same day. He said he did not think the world would allow Russia to use nuclear weapons.

At the same time, the Ukrainian President suggested that there are such risks.