Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, which are or were members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), banned their citizens from fighting in Ukraine after the Russian Federation announced partial mobilization.

This was reported by Anadolu.

At most, for participation in the war against Ukraine, criminal liability is provided there - from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment, confiscation of property is also possible.

Thus, it is noted that the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia informed its citizens on September 21 that they face criminal responsibility for participating in hostilities on the territory of foreign countries. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan living in Russia who will be called upon to participate in any military operations are advised to contact their country's diplomatic mission immediately.

In turn, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the Russian Federation said that it warns citizens against creating volunteer battalions and/or participating in hostilities on the territory of foreign countries, which are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

It is also worth mentioning that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are members of the CSTO, and Uzbekistan left the organization in 2012. The CSTO also includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Tajikistan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

Defense Minister Shoigu, who spoke after him, said that during the mobilization, it is planned to call up 300,000 people.

Commenting on the decree on partial mobilization, the State Duma of the Russian Federation said that it will mainly affect residents of the central and western regions of Russia.