On September 19, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine [Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy] (MSU) joint-stock company appointed Pavel Stanchak as the director general of the company, the operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine.

This follows from the information posted in the state register of legal entities, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Previously, Stanchak held the position of Deputy Director General for Development and Transformation of Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, he also held the positions of Vice President of Ukrtransgaz, Technical Director - Member of the Board of PGNiG Technologie S.A. (Poland).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 16, Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine terminated the powers of Serhii Makohon, the director general of the company Gas Transport System Operator of Ukraine.

Since January 1, 2020, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine company has been performing the functions of managing the state-owned enterprise the Operator of the GTS of Ukraine.

The length of main gas pipelines of the Transmission System Operator of Ukraine network is 33.08 thousand km, the carrying capacity is 281 billion cubic meters. m/year of gas at the entrance and 146 billion cubic meters. m at the exit.

GTS includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 gas distribution stations.