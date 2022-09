On the morning of September 17, Russian occupiers shelled the Sloviyansk TPP in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Equipment on the territory of the station was damaged. The fire, which was caused by the shelling, is now being eliminated by rescuers. Because of the shelling, water supply interruptions began in the city of Mykolayivka," Kyrylenko emphasized.

The official emphasized that the occupiers are deliberately targeting infrastructure facilities in the region, trying to inflict as much damage as possible, primarily on the civilian population.