On the morning of September 17, the rashists launched a rocket attack on a settlement near Zaporizhzhia. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"The enemy launched a rocket attack on a village near Zaporizhzhia. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified. Keep calm. Follow the rules of air alert and non-disclosure of information," said the head of Zaporizhzhia region.