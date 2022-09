AFU Not Allow Invaders To Break Through Defense In Areas Of 5 Settlements Of Donetsk Region - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army during the day tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of five settlements of Donetsk region. Attempts by the occupiers were unsuccessful.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command said that the Russian army continues to focus on the complete occupation of Donetsk region. The enemy is also trying to disrupt the actions of the Armed Forces in certain areas of the front.

"Units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders, inflicting losses on them, in the areas of the settlements of Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka," the statement said.

The General Staff stressed that the army of the invaders continues to use aviation, missile weapons, barrel and rocket artillery to shell the settlements of Ukraine along the entire contact line.

Recall that in its morning operational update, the General Staff said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of Odradivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, September 15, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced unsuccessful attempts by Russians to advance near eight settlements of Donetsk region.

We also reported that as a result of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, two infantry regiments of the Russian army were almost completely destroyed.

These were the 202nd and 204th rifle regiments of the 2nd Army Corps. They were taken to a deep rear, preparations are underway for their disbandment.

In addition, during the breakthrough in Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces completely destroyed the elite regiment of paratroopers from Pskov.