The International Atomic Energy Agency has announced the resumption of operation of the third backup transmission line connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) with the Ukrainian power grid.

This follows from a statement by the IAEA, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"All three backup transmission lines to the Zaporizhzhia NPP have been restored over the past few days. One of them, the 750/330 kV line, currently provides the Zaporizhzhia NPP with external electricity needed for cooling and other important safety functions. The 330 kV and 150 kV lines are in reserve. All six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are in a state of "cold shutdown, but they still need electricity to support the necessary safety functions," the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated that the nuclear safety and security situation at the station, which is held by Russian forces but operated by Ukrainian personnel in the heart of the war zone, remains precarious.

According to him, although there have been no shelling on or near the Zaporizhzhia NPP in recent days, they have still occurred in a wider area, while all four main external power lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are de-energized, and it does not provide electricity to households, factories and other facilities.

To stabilize the situation, Grossi initiated consultations with the relevant parties aimed at the immediate creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He also announced that a second large shipment of aid had arrived in Ukraine, including radiation control equipment and personal protective equipment provided by Hungary, Romania and Spain.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier the IAEA announced the restoration of the second backup power supply line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On September 11, the IAEA announced the restoration of backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On September 7, President of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company Petro Kotin stated that one power unit is operating at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in "island" mode (to meet the NPP's own needs).

He also reported damage due to the shelling of all lines of external communication between the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the energy system of Ukraine - 4 lines through which the power plant normally supplies its power to the energy system of Ukraine, and 3 lines that provide backup power for the plant's own needs.