In connection with the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are forced to urgently remove their families from the Crimea and are trying to sell real estate.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the assurances of the population about the safety of staying on the peninsula, representatives of the occupation administration of Crimea, FSB officers and commanders of some military units secretly from subordinates try to sell their homes and urgently remove relatives from the peninsula," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the occupiers banned the conclusion of transactions on the sale of housing, established restrictions on movement on the Crimean Bridge and are trying in every possible way to close access to information about the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense asks residents of Crimea to provide information about the locations of the leaders of the occupation troops and local collaborators.