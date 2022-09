During today, combat aviation, units of missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the locations of air defense and electronic warfare assets of the Russians. Also, ammunition and fuel warehouses of the occupiers were destroyed by fire.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 7 strikes against the troops of the occupiers. As a result, five strongholds of the Russians were hit, as well as 2 positions of air defense equipment of the Russian army were destroyed.

Missile troops and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a fire defeat on control points of various levels at places where the enemy's manpower is concentrated.

It is reported that several command posts, warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, as well as means of radio-electronic warfare of the enemy have been destroyed.

It will be recalled that earlier today, September 12, the General Staff reported that over the past day the losses of Russian troops increased by 300 to 53,950 killed servicemen.

In addition, the Russian army has lost more than 10,000 units of land, air and sea equipment since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

We also wrote that the command of the Russian army suspended sending of new units to Ukraine.

This is caused by the mass refusal of volunteers to participate in hostilities.