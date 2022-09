European Union Will Not Recognize Results Of Local Elections In Russia-Annexed Crimea

The European Union will not recognize the results of Russian local and regional elections on the territory of illegally annexed Crimea.

This is stated on the official website of the European Union.

From September 9 to 11, elections of governors, members of city councils and municipal bodies were held in Russia.

"The EU does not recognize the holding of these elections and their results on the Crimean peninsula. The EU does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, which is a violation of international law. Crimea is Ukraine," the statement said.

The European Union emphasized that those who were elected on the territory of the annexed peninsula do not have any legitimacy to represent the interests of these territories and the people who live there.

The message states that the European Union remains committed to supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

At the same time, the European Union calls on Russia to stop illegal and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the leadership of Russia planned to hold so-called "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This is the way the Kremlin wanted to join these regions to Russia.

The fierce resistance of Ukrainians, as well as a series of military failures that have befallen the Russian army in recent times, forced the Russian authorities to postpone the dates of the "referendums".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, the ruling United Russia political party in the Russian Federation proposed to postpone the date of the "referendums".

The party believes that November 4, when Russia celebrates National Unity Day, is more suitable for this.