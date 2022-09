The construction of a large-scale tunneling project under the Yangtze River kicked off in east China's Jiangsu Province, the China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd. said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The project is intended to establish a major trans-river road link under the country's longest river, connecting Nantong City with Taicang City.

With a designed maximum speed of 100 km per hour and three lanes in each direction, the expressway will be around 39 km long, including 11.2 km under the river.

"The expressway is scheduled to open to traffic in 2028, and will be a hallmark project adopting sophisticated techniques of shield tunneling, water repellent and fireproofing", – said Zhang Di, the chief designer.

After completion, the tunnel will help promote the integrated regional development of the Yangtze River Delta and further improve road networks in the region.