AFU Repel 5 Enemy Attacks And Hit 25 Strongholds And Places Of Accumulation Of Enemy Manpower - General Staff

The defense forces successfully repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 5 settlements, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine also hit 25 enemy strongholds and places of accumulation of enemy manpower and more than 20 warehouses with ammunition and fuel.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus on establishing complete control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of Kherson region, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

The enemy with high intensity conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues to take measures to improve the logistics support of its troops.

During the past day, the invaders launched 13 missile and 23 air strikes on objects in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Slavhorod and Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region.

In other areas, Russian occupiers fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continued shelling along the contact line.

In addition, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs - 36 sorties were recorded.

To strengthen the Russian group in the temporarily captured territories of Kherson region, a unit of "Kadyrov militants" of up to 1,300 people formed on a national basis arrived.

The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut and Pervomaiske, the report said.

In total, in recent days, more than 1,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory was liberated from the invaders.

In some directions, units of the Defense Forces wedged into the enemy's defense to a depth of 50 km.

In Kharkiv region, more than 30 settlements temporarily captured by Russian occupiers were liberated or taken under control.

"During the day, to support the actions of ground groups, the air force of the Defense Forces carried out 33 strikes: an ammunition depot was destroyed, almost 25 strongholds and places of accumulation of manpower and equipment were hit," the General Staff said.

Air defense units of Ukrainian troops in different directions destroyed two UAVs and one guided aircraft missile.

Over the past day, as a result of the fire impact of missile troops and artillery of ground troops, 18 control points of different levels, areas of concentration of enemy manpower, air defense and electronic warfare, artillery units and more than 20 warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants were hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, the enemy launched 45 air and 5 missile attacks on Ukraine, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 2 strongholds of the invaders, 15 areas of concentration of manpower and 3 enemy air defense systems.