Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has supported the claims of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the export of Ukrainian grain. He also proposed to resume grain supplies from Russia.

This was reported by the Turkish agency Anadolu Ajansı.

Erdogan today held a face-to-face meeting with Croatian leader Zoran Milanovic. At a joint press conference, the Turkish President publicly supported Putin's grain blackmail. He said that Ukrainian grain allegedly goes to rich countries, and not to poor regions.

"Unfortunately, grain that comes as part of grain lots goes to rich countries, not to poor ones. While sanctions against Russia continue, the fact that grain supplies go to countries that impose these sanctions worries Putin," Erdogan said.

Moreover, the head of Turkiye wanted to resume the supply of Russian grain.

"We want grain supplies from Russia to start, we expect that," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 7, food shipments continued from Ukrainian ports within the framework of the "grain corridor." Four more vessels with grain went to sea.

On Tuesday, September 6, another caravan with Ukrainian food left the Odesa ports to be sent along the "grain corridor."

On August 30, six ships at once departed from the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports, carrying 183,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products.

On September 8, five more ships with food left the Ukrainian ports.