Substation Blows Up In Belgorod. Light Off In City - Social Networks

In the Russian city of Belgorod on the night of September 8, an electric substation exploded. Local residents were left without light, and there were interruptions in water supply.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Bright footage of the explosion also appeared on the network. The lack of electricity is reported not only in Belgorod itself, but also in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, a substation exploded, people woke up to severe flares in the sky. They say it was burning for about a minute. Then the flames subsided, firefighters arrived.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, a warehouse with ammunition broke out in the village of Timonovo, Valuysky district, Belgorod region of Russia.

The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia said that the detonation of ammunition in the village of Timonovo, Valuysky district, occurred due to hot weather and the occurrence of the "lens effect" because of this.

Meanwhile, near Voronezh, two children set fire to a monument to the Grad multiple launch rocket system during a game. The car burned against the background of the banner "The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - the pride of our country."