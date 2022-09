Ukraine exported 2.37 million tons of agricultural products since the beginning of the "grain corridor".

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, according to the report, 54 ships with 1.04 million tons were sent to Asian countries, 32 ships with 0.85 million tons to Europe, and 16 ships with 0.47 million tons of agricultural products to Africa.

"If we talk only about Africa, 8 ships (192,000 tons of grain) were sent to Egypt, to Sudan - 3 ships (115,000 tons), to Kenya - 1 ship (50,000 tons), to Algeria - 1 ship (44,000 tons), to Somalia - 1 vessel (29,000 tons), to Djibouti - 1 vessel (23,000 tons) and to Libya - 1 vessel (16,500 tons). Also within the framework of aid to the population of Africa, which according to data the United Nations is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster, 2 ships chartered directly by the UN World Food Program (WFP) have already been sent. They are carrying more than 60,000 tons of wheat for the people of Yemen and Ethiopia. In addition, thanks to UN partners, they have already purchased another 190,000 tons of grain for further export to the countries of the African continent," the message says.

According to the report, within the framework of WFP work, 280,000 tons of agricultural products will be exported from the ports of Ukraine in the near future to combat hunger.

"The nearest vessel chartered by WFP is the bulk carrier KARIA ANGEL, which is currently undergoing an inspection in Istanbul. After the inspection, it will be delivered to the port of Chornomorsk for loading 30,000 tons of wheat," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.