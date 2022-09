The Armed Forces of Ukraine have fired at the concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, which were located in the territory of the Ukraine agricultural enterprise in the village of Solodkovodne, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy suffered significant losses, the number is currently being determined.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, it is reported that during the day, the enemy made more than 10 missile and 22 airstrikes on facilities in the territory of Ukraine.

In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Tsyrkuny, Velyki Prokhody, Sloviyansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Ivano-Dariyivka, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bohoyavlenka, Kostyantynivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, Dorozhnia, Trudove, Krasne, Vysokopillia, Ternovi Pody, Lozova, Olhivske, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Chervonyi Yar, Sukhyi Stavok, Bezimenne, Andriyivka, and Bila Krynytsia.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polisskyi directions. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes in the territory of Ukraine in the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In other directions, the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects by fire, namely:

in the Siversk direction, the enemy used mortars and MLRSes in the areas of settlements of Bachivsk, Ulanove, and Zapsillia of Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Duvanka, Kostyantynivka, Udy, Dymentiyivka, Borshcheva, Velyki Prokhody, Cherkassy Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Bairak, Staryi Saltiv, and Peremoha;

in the Sloviyansk direction, it used barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Hrushuvakha, Karnaukhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, and Virnopillia;

in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Pryshyb, Tetianivka, Sydorove, Siversk, Spirne, Verkhniokamiyane, Vesele, and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy used mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of settlements Novobakhmutivka, Niu York, Yuriyivka, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Bilohorivka;

in the Avdiyivka direction, it used mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, Kamiyanka, Vesele, Opytne, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlovsk direction, it used mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Yehorivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Novomayorske;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and in the areas of settlements of Novoandriyivka, Dorozhnianka, Novopil, and Vremivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh region, the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Veselyi Kut, Tavriiske, Liubomyrivka, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Novohryhorivka, and Bilohirka came under fire.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes on strongholds and places where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense units destroyed two Su-25 aircraft, two helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-24) and five UAVs in different directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, the General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers on almost all areas of the front during the day.

Also, the AFU and the resistance of the local population do not allow the Russian occupiers to even simulate the so-called "referendum" in the temporarily occupied territories.