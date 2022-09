Yesterday, September 6, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 27 strikes and destroyed the occupiers' ammunition depot, inflicted damage on almost 40 strongholds and places where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that, in general, the air defense units of our troops destroyed: a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and five Kh-101 cruise missiles.

"In general, as a result of fire, seven control points and 13 enemy manpower concentration facilities were damaged. Radar stations and communication stations, bridge and pontoon crossings, 3 ammunition and fuel and lubricants warehouses of various levels were hit in the affected area - thereby significantly reducing the combat and logistical capabilities of the occupiers," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, within a day, the military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the area of ​​seven settlements.

Also, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and destroyed more than 80 invaders in the southern direction.