The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv failed to fine member of the Ukrainian Parliament / co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life party for violating the procedure for submitting the party's financial report and dismissed the case due to the expiration of the term of his administrative liability.

That follows from the court records, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the records, Rabinovych violated the established procedure for submitting a report of a political party on property, income, expenses and financial obligations, in particular: according to the results of the analysis of the report of a political party on property, income, expenses and financial obligations submitted to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) by the Opposition Platform - For Life party for the first quarter of 2020, the incompleteness and reliability of the information reflected in the party's report was established.

Liability for the specified administrative offense provided for in Article 212-21 of the Administrative Offenses Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for submitting a financial report on the receipt and use of election funds, a party report on property, income, expenses and obligations of a financial nature).

The sanction of the article provides for liability in the form of a fine from UAH 5,100 to UAH 6,800.

Rabinovych did not appear at the hearing of the case, although he was properly informed about the time and place of hearing the case, he did not submit any statements to the court regarding the impossibility of hearing the case in his absence.

On August 16, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv closed the proceedings in the case because the deadline for bringing him to administrative responsibility had expired.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rabinovych is asking the Supreme Court to annul the decision of the Oppositional Platform congress on the early termination of his parliamentary powers.

10 member of the Ukrainian Parliament propose to deprive MPs Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Vadym Rabinovych, and Oleksandr Kachnyi of the parliamentary mandate (all of them previously belonged to the Oppositional Platform.