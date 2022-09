During four days of counteroffensive actions in the south of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers lost about 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded.

The adviser to the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych stated this on the air of the Feigin Live YouTube channel.

Thus, Arestovych said that only in the first four days of the operation, the Russian Federation lost about 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded.

"Losses in the Russian army in the first four days of the operation are more than one and a half thousand killed and wounded. And during this time, another two days passed," he said.

Arestovych also noted that after Vysokopillia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine released three more settlements, but it is necessary to wait for confirmation from the General Staff.

In his opinion, in the coming weeks, it will be difficult for the Russian group due to the destroyed logistics.

"The operational encirclement is always pleasant, about 20,000 Russian military are on the right bank without much possibility of interaction with large land. They try through ferry crossings somehow, but all this gets under fire control very fast and is destroyed," said Arestovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Vysokopillia in Kherson region. In the village the state flag of Ukraine was raised.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aviation delivered more than 30 strikes per day to defeat the personnel and equipment of the invaders.