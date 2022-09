As a result of the fire due to shelling, the last power line of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region), which connected the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the power system of Ukraine, was turned off, as a result, the 6th power unit was disconnected from the network - the only one that recently worked at the NPP.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, September 5, 2022, as a result of a fire that occurred due to shelling, the 330 kV power line of the Zaporizhzhia thermal power station - Ferosplavna - was turned off, that is, the last line that connected the Zaporizhzhia NPP/Zaporizhzhia TPP node with the power system of Ukraine! As a result, power unit No. 6, which now feeds the own needs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, was unloaded and disconnected from the network," the message says.

Energoatom reports that over the past three days, Russian occupation troops continue to bombard the territory around the Zaporizhzhia NPP intensively.

As a result, power transmission lines were damaged and disconnected: 750 kV, Zaporizhzhia NPP, Dniprovska; 330 kV, Zaporizhzhia TPP, Kakhovska; and 330 kV, Zaporizhzhia TPP, Melitopol.

Other lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP/Zaporizhzhia TPP node suffered damage even earlier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, September 5, four of the six representatives of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency left the station, two experts continue to work.

On September 3, the IAEA reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the last main transmission line, electricity was supplied via the backup line, and one of the two power units that worked was again disconnected.

Ukraine calls on the world community to urgently take measures to quickly demilitarize the nuclear power plant, remove all Russian military from the territory of the station and the city of Enerhodar, and return the Zaporizhzhia NPP to full control of Ukraine for the sake of security of the world.