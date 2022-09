The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, 42 system operators from 35 countries are members of the network) has increased the available capacity for the export of electricity from Ukraine to the European Union to 300 MW during peak hours of electricity consumption.

That follows from a statement by the Ukrenergo national energy company the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The available volume of interstate crossings for the export/import of electricity between Ukraine and ENTSO-E has been increased by 50 MW during the day and evening hours of the day. In particular, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (European time) (16 hours in a row) - on Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (European time) (14 consecutive hours) on Saturday-Sunday. During the remaining hours of the day, the amount of available crossing will remain at the previous level. The first day of delivery with increased volumes is September 5," the message says.

According to the report, the total amount of available transmission capacity of power networks between the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU increased to 300 MW during the day and evening hours, and will remain at the level of 250 MW at night.

On the first day of delivery on September 5, it will be distributed in the direction of Romania in the amount of 125 MW, and Slovakia - 175 MW in the day and night hours of the auctions for access to interstate crossings.

And from September 6 - to both countries equally: 150 MW during the day and evening and 125 MW at night to each country.

As Ukrainian News reported, since the end of June, Ukraine has earned UAH 2 billion from exporting electricity to Europe.

Since July 30, Ukraine has increased electricity exports to Europe by 2.5 times.

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.