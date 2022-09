The European Union expanded the list of personal sanctions against citizens of the Russian Federation.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reported this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The EU has expanded the list of personal sanctions against Russians. It includes the members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Alla Polyakova and Anton Tkachov, as well as the member of the Federation Council Valeriy Ponomaryev," he wrote.

The document was published in the official journal of the European Union.

According to the head of the Office, the list of sanctions already includes about 100 organizations and more than a thousand people - these are politicians, media representatives, and heads of large companies.

Personal sanctions include, in particular, a ban on entry into the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU sanctions have resulted in virtually a complete stoppage of Russian coal exports.

On August 31, the European Union decided to suspend the agreement with the Russian Federation on the simplification of issuing visas to Russians. Russia promised to respond to the suspension of the simplified visa regime for Russians.

More than half of Germans continue to support the introduction of sanctions against Russia.