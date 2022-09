In the first six months of 2022, Ukraine increased fuel imports 12 times.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is noted that in August 709,500 tons of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas were imported, while in March - only 58,800 tons.

"If in March we imported an average of 827 tons of gasoline and 1,400 tons of diesel fuel per day, then in August - 4,200 and 16,900 tons, respectively. We see a gradual accumulation of petroleum products reserves in the market due to a constant increase in imports. That is why today there is no rush demand for fuel, there are no queues at gas stations, and prices do not show a trend towards rapid growth. According to forecasts of consumption in September-December, Ukraine needs 500,000-550,000 tons of fuel every month. We import larger volumes, which allows us to fully meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as emergency and communal services, farmers, public transport," the first Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko was quoted as saying.

She stressed the reorientation of fuel imports in the western direction, which occurred after the Russian invasion.

"Today we receive 95% of imported gasoline and 72% of diesel fuel from EU countries. The leaders of supply are Romania, Lithuania, Slovakia, Greece, Bulgaria and Poland. So, quite quickly we were able to radically change the vector of import of petroleum products in such a way as to receive it in sufficient quantities to cover all our needs," said Svyrydenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to establish excise tax on motor gasoline, heavy distillates and other petroleum products in the amount of EUR 100 for 1,000 liters, and for liquefied gas - EUR 52 for 1,000 liters for the period of martial law.