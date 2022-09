In August, compared to July, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company boosted the volume of freight transportation by 5% to 10.787 million tons and the volume of grain transportation by 42% to 2.088 million tons.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the board chairperson of Ukrzaliznytsia, said on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to his information, in August, the volume of transportation of iron and manganese ore decreased by 7% to 1.895 million tons, and the volume of transportation of oil products increased by 3% to 0.556 million tons.

"Oil products (+3%) and building materials (+10%) also rose. Iron ore (-7%) and ferrous metals (-10%) were a bit weak, but here, the reason is clear — unfortunately, the decline in steel production in the world continues. But here a 10% decrease in coal transportation really worries me. 5% growth is not much, but we are fighting for every ton of cargo. We are constantly working to increase the export-import potential of the railway. We are building new sections, opening new connections with neighboring countries, we are increasing the carrying capacity of the western crossings," Kamyshyn said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Ukrzaliznytsia increased the volume of freight transportation by 9% to 10.3 million tons.

Since June 29, the Ministry of Infrastructure has increased tariffs for the transportation of goods by railway transport by 70%.

According to the results of 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia received a net profit of UAH 427.725 million against a loss of UAH 11.9 billion in 2020.

Ukrzaliznytsia incorporates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, South-Western, and Prydniprovska railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations of a single industrial and technological complex that provide transportation of goods and passengers.