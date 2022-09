Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has postponed the signing of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to allow men to go on foreign business trips from September.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In fact, it is not surprising that the Prime Minister postponed the signing of the approval of the so-called E-Trip, which caused a wave of criticism in society. The initiators of the mechanism for traveling abroad for those liable for military service offered a solution intuitively, without proper calculations, which understandably could not convince society of its expediency," he wrote.

According to him, the initiators of the decision do not answer how negatively the ban on traveling abroad affects employment and GDP and how positively the resolution will affect the development of the economy.

Hetmantsev also considers incomprehensible the proposed period of entry of 7 days, a deposit of UAH 200,000 per person, a salary condition of UAH 20,000.

"It is clear that in the seventh month of the war, the issue of business trips must be solved. However, it is obvious that it is time to make balanced and calculated decisions, instead of intuitive ones," the MP said.

He added that he supported the Prime Minister's position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that from September, men will be able to go on foreign business trips for 7 days on bail of UAH 200,000. To do this, it is needed to submit tax statements, pay a single social contribution, seven days before the trip, pay UAH 200,000 to the account of Oschadbank. At the same time, the average salary in the company should be at least UAH 20,000. At the same time, an enterprise will be able to send no more than 10% of employees and no more than 10 people on a business trip.