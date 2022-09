During August 30-31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued offensive operations in the south of Ukraine, supported by intensive attacks on Russian control and rear support points throughout the occupied zone.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted in the summary of British intelligence, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also published a video recording of the use of high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM) by Ukrainian aircraft. Russia has previously said it has found fragments of the weapon designed to locate and destroy radars.

Russia reportedly prioritizes strong ground air defense. The radar coverage that provides this is a critical potential in its operation in Ukraine.

The substantial and sustained destruction of Russian radars by HARM missiles will be a serious blow to Russia's already problematic awareness of the situation, according to the British Ministry of Defenсe.

Recall, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said that the Ukrainian military massively destroys the rear support of the invaders in order to attack the Russians along the entire front line.

Meanwhile, in the south, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 200 invaders and 6 enemy ammunition depots.