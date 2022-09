Residents of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions may change their place of residence after the de-occupation of the territories, if they are not satisfied with the laws and regulations of Ukraine. Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said this on the air of the 1+1 TV channel.

Thus, Danilov emphasized that the state of Ukraine has clearly defined borders, and those residents of the occupied regions who are not satisfied with the country's laws can change their place of residence.

"This is a fundamental thing. They need to get along with us, not us with them. We have limits, and if someone is not satisfied with the laws and regulations that operate in our country, we do not hold anyone. The world is big. They can to go to the United States, to Germany, anywhere. Either to Yakutia or to Vorkuta. Where else they are being waited?" he said.

