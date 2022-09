The Russian occupiers may prevent the IAEA mission from visiting key facilities for inspection on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko on the air of the national telethon.

Thus, Halushchenko stated that the Russians can arrange manipulations and make a route that the mission will not be able to see the key facilities of the ZNPP.

"The key is that the Russians really allow access to those objects that the mission is supposed to inspect. We understand that there can be manipulations: to show some picture or make a route, where in fact the mission simply will not be able to see what is happening. And then, of course, this may call into question the results," Halushchenko stressed.

Halushchenko noted that the Ukrainian side discussed with the representatives of the mission the list of ZNPP objects that need to be inspected. He added that these proposals almost completely coincide with the assessments of IAEA experts.

Halushchenko emphasized that the mission now works in a new format, as it goes to the scene not after the fact of the events that have taken place, but in advance - to "protect against those barbaric acts that Russia is doing at the ZNPP."

The minister added that the mission of the IAEA should primarily, in addition to a purely technical function, show the threats to nuclear safety posed by the presence of the Russian military, their weapons and heavy equipment on the territory of the NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced that the IAEA mission had arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

We also reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the objectives of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives in Enerhodar.