There is hope to return of Zaporizhzhia NPP under control of Energoatom and IAEA – Starukh

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, captured by the Russian occupiers, remains complicated. However, there is hope for the return of control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Starukh stated that at the moment the radiation background at the Zaporizhzhia NPP meets the norm, but there remains a high risk of an accident due to the unpredictable actions of the occupiers. The enemy continues shelling the station with mortars, one of the objects was hit.

"The sooner the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is demilitarized, the faster the security situation will stabilize. There is hope that the Zaporizhzhia NPP will return to the control of Energoatom and the IAEA, and the occupiers will withdraw armed units from the territory of the nuclear plant, and international norms of warfare will be observed," said Starukh.

Russian military personnel continue to be stationed on the territory of the station. Local residents can already distinguish by the sound when they hear the "release" of a projectile and literally in a few seconds the "arrival". This indicates that the enemy is shelling the station and the city from a short distance.

"The occupier must leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP - this is the task of the IAEA," emphasized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 27, Energoatom announced that Russian troops had once again fired at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We also reported that, according to Energoatom, the enemy is torturing the workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP so that they do not tell anything to the IAEA inspectors.

Earlier today, we wrote that the IAEA mission led by the organization's general director, Rafael Grossi, went to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The mission is expected to arrive in the next few days.