Enemy Tried To Conduct Reconnaissance By Battle In Dolyna Area In Donetsk Region, But Suffered Losses - AFU

The enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance by battle in the area of Dolyna in Donetsk region, but suffered losses and withdrew.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slovyansk direction, shelling was recorded from tanks, barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems near Kurulka, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia and Adamivka.

The enemy used reconnaissance UAVs.

“It tried to carry out a pointless reconnaissance by combat in the area of ​​the village of Dolyna, suffered losses and withdrew,” the General Staff noted.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy conducted assault operations near Bohorodychne, but also unsuccessfully.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, the occupiers failed to attempt an offensive in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.