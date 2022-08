The Daryivskyi Bridge in Kherson region is under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the movement of Russian occupiers along this overpass has been stopped. This was reported by the South Operational Command on Facebook on Friday, August 26.

The command notes that the situation in the operating zone remains stably tense, but is controlled by the defense forces. The occupiers attacked positions along the line of contact with a pair of strike Ка-52 helicopters, without inflicting losses on the Ukrainian defenders. At the same time, the building of the Nadbuzkyi Professional Agrarian Lyceum was destroyed with S-300 missiles. The fire was eliminated, 2 civilians were injured.

"Missile and artillery units continued to perform firing missions, including ensuring control over the Daryivskyi Bridge. Its operation has now been stopped," it was said.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt an effective blow to the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment of the enemy near Vysokopillia. Confirmed enemy losses per night are 27 occupiers and a 120 mm mobile mortar. The rest of the losses are being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, Ukrainian defenders struck the Antonivskyi Bridge.

On July 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivskyi and Daryivskyi bridges, as well as on the road through the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Station.

On July 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of several transport infrastructure facilities in Kherson region.