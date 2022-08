Left Wing Of Scholz's Party Demands To Stop Providing Weapons To Ukraine And Start Negotiations With Russia

Representatives of the left wing of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, whose leader is the current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have called for an end to the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine and to advocate peace talks with Russia.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Spiegel, which had a letter from the Social Democrats.

Its signatories include several members of the Bundestag, the European Parliament and the federal states, as well as former Prime Minister of Bremen Carsten Sieling and Mayor of Dortmund Thomas Westphal.

"The continuation of the war will only lead to more casualties and destruction. We need a ceasefire as soon as possible as a point of reference for comprehensive peace negotiations," the letter says.

The Social Democrats recognize that improving relations with Russia is possible only after Vladimir Putin's departure from power, "but by then it is necessary to find a modus vivendi with the Russian government, which recognizes a reality that may not be liked, which excludes further escalation of the war."

The letter's signatories are calling on the EU and member states to step up diplomatic efforts with some countries "to tilt them into a mediation role between the belligerents." Among such countries, China is mentioned, in particular.

The left wing politicians also oppose the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine and point to the danger of nuclear war: "With each supply of weapons, it is important to carefully weigh where the "red line" lies, which can be perceived as entering the war and cause a response."

Earlier, an official of the German Ministry of Defense said that the agency rejected the proposal of the Bundestag members from the ruling coalition to supply Ukraine with more weapons and, if necessary, agree to weaken the Bundeswehr.

German media reported that over the past ten weeks, the German government has been ignoring Ukraine's request for additional arms supplies.

The German government previously published a list of weapons preparing for transfer to Ukraine - in particular, it includes 30 self-propelled Gepard artillery installations, IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and М113armored personnel carriers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of July, the German Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of 16 Biber tank bridge hoarders to Ukraine.

We also reported that at the same time, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the IRIS-T air defense systems promised by Berlin would arrive in Ukraine in August or September.