The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the base of the invaders at the Donbas Hotel in occupied Kadiivka (Luhansk region), about 200 Russian paratroopers were destroyed.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai wrote this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the invaders had used the Donbas Hotel since 2014 as their base.

"In the temporarily occupied Kadiivka (former Stakhanov) of Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian base that they had set up in the Donbas Hotel. 200 military airborne troops of the Russian Federation were eliminated," said Haidai.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 25 increased by 400 to 46,250 killed, equipment - by 7 tanks and 6 drones.