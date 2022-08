The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission is scheduled to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP next week. However, the occupiers create obstacles to visiting the station. This was announced by Lana Zerkal, adviser to the Minister of Energy, on the air of Radio NV.

Zerkal informed that now the logistical routes for the visit are being decided. However, according to her, the occupiers are specially creating conditions so that the mission does not get to the object.

"The visit of the IAEA mission is planned for next week, and now all logistical routes are being decided, how they will get there. Despite the fact that the Russians agreed that the mission would pass through the territory of Ukraine, they are now artificially creating all the conditions for the mission not to reach the object, given the situation around it," Zerkal said.

At the same time, she noted that the main purpose of the visit of the IAEA mission is to monitor the situation at the station and take the necessary measures to protect Europe and the whole world from a possible disaster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed U.S. President Joseph Biden about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On August 25, the National Atomic Energy Generating Company Energoatom announced the complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhiya NPP from the power grid as a result of the actions of Russian troops.

As of the morning of Friday, August 26, all power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remain disconnected from the power grid. The power supply needs of the station are provided through a repaired line from the Ukrainian power system.