The historic site of Luoxingdun Island. Photo by Xinhua.

The historic site of Luoxingdun Island has emerged from Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, due to the lower water level in the lake. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Poyang Lake officially entered this year's dry season on Aug. 6, the earliest date since records started in 1951 and 69 days earlier than the average starting date between 2003 and 2021.

According to local authorities, of late, drought conditions triggered by sustained hot weather and low precipitation in Jiangxi Province have reduced the lake by 75%.

Luoxingdun Island only shows up when the water level drops.

On this island are some ancient buildings that were first constructed during the Five Dynasties (907-960).

The historic site of Luoxingdun Island. Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.