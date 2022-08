Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced his intention to personally head the inspection mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is to take place in the coming days.

This is stated in a message on the official website of the IAEA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Almost every day there is a new incident at or near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. We can’t afford to lose any more time. I’m determined to personally lead an IAEA mission to the plant in the next few days to help stabilise the nuclear safety and security situation there,” Grossi said.

The IAEA also reported that they received information from Ukraine that the Zaporizhzhia NPP at least twice a day completely disconnected from the last communication line with the country's power system.

Three other lines of communication were destroyed earlier by enemy shelling.

Ukraine also notified the IAEA that after the power line was disconnected, emergency protection systems at the station went off.

It is noted that all NPP safety systems remained operational.

At the same time, all six power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remained disconnected from the network after the restoration of power supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company announced the complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the power grid due to the actions of Russian troops.