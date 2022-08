British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, the British Prime Minister's office announced military aid to Ukraine. This is stated in Zelenskyy's message on Facebook on Wednesday, August 24.

"I am happy to welcome Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine, on Independence Day. Boris, thank you for the uncompromising support of our country from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, for steadfastly defending the interests of Ukraine on the international arena! Our country is lucky to have such a friend!" the statement said.

At the same time, London announced the provision of a new USD 63.7 million military aid package to Kyiv, which will include 850 micro-drones that will improve the ability to identify targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 24, the mass media reported that Boris Johnson is planning a visit to Ukraine before his resignation.

For Ukraine's Independence Day, the British Prime Minister's office was decorated with sunflowers, and the Scots Guards band performed “Stefaniya”.

Also, on August 24, Boris Johnson congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day.