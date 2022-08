The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection warns of a possible increase in enemy hacking attacks on Independence Day, August 24, and on the eve of the holiday.

This is stated in the message of the State Special Communications Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The independence and freedom of Ukraine do not give rest to the Russian invaders. It is on significant national dates that the enemy usually becomes more active. Therefore, we expect increased attacks by the occupiers on the eve and on the day of the celebration of the most important national holiday for Ukrainians - Independence Day. And not only on the battlefield, but and in cyberspace," the statement says.

It is emphasized that anyone can be affected by hackers, but in the zone of increased danger - civil servants, military personnel, workers of critical infrastructure, who can become an access point to the information systems of the state.

