In the evening of August 21, Russian air defense fired at objects near Belbek airport in occupied Crimea.

Head of Sevastopol appointed by Russia, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced this on Telegram.

He did not specify which objects the air defense "worked" against, but blamed the Ukrainian authorities for the "attack."

On social media, they write about the work of air defense in the areas of Yevpatoriya, Novofedorivka, Bakhchisaray, and Sevastopol. However, there is no indication what targets the Russians could shoot at.

Local residents posted videos of flashes in the sky near Sevastopol on social networks. It is also reported that an air alert has been activated on the peninsula.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russians vacationing in the occupied Crimea took pictures against the background of the S-400 air defense system of the Russian army near Yevpatoriya. Thanks to these photos, it was possible to determine exactly where the air defense system is located.

ISW believes that Russia will probably have to withdraw part of its forces from the front line to "protect" the Crimea it occupies. It is noted that Russia's inability to stop attacks on its facilities in Crimea may cause discontent in Russian society.