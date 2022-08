Car With Daughter Of “Putin’s Ideologue” Dugin Explodes Near Moscow. Woman Died On The Spot

Near the village of Bolshie Vyazyomy near Moscow in Russia, a car exploded, in which Darya Dugina was, the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin.

This was reported by the Russian media and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the car was blown up. It was blown up on August 20 at about 9 p.m. as the car was moving. Russian security officials believe that an explosive device was inside the car.

After the explosion, the car burst into flames. Investigators are working on "all possible versions of the crime."

Aleksandr Dugin came to the scene and was photographed there by eyewitnesses.

Aleksandr Dugin is considered the ideologue of "rashism" and the author of the "neoeurasion" movement. He called for the murder of Ukrainians several times. Dugin was also the chief editor of the propaganda Russian television channel Tsargrad TV. His daughter wrote about politics for the pro-Kremlin RT and Tsargrad. Recently, Dugina returned from Mariupol, where she visited the Azovstal combine. There, the propagandist looked for signs of "Nazism." She was 30 years old.

