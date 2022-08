Last day, August 19, as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Donetsk region, 7 civilians were killed, another 13 people were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News reports.

"On August 19, the Russians killed 7 civilians of Donetsk region: 4 - in Bakhmut, 1 - in Druzhba, 1 - in Kostiantynivka, 1 - in Pivnichne. Another 13 people were wounded," he wrote.

Kyrylenko noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyrylenko notes that some of the people evacuated from Donetsk region, under various pretexts, return to Donetsk region again.