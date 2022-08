Reminiscent Of Drug Addiction. Kuleba Sharply Responded To Proposals To Launch Nord Stream-2

The calls of German politicians to launch the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2 for a while and then to close it are completely irrational.

This was written by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on Twitter.

“Calls by some German politicians to launch NS2 for a little while and close it later are totally irrational. This resembles drug addiction, when a person says “Just one last time!” without realizing the devastating consequences of each “last time”. Addiction to Russian gas kills!” the minister emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Wolfgang Kubicki, the Vice Speaker of the Bundestag from the Free Democratic Party, which is part of Germany's ruling coalition, spoke in favor of opening the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to fill gas storage facilities for the winter despite Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, Scholz does not support a ban on the entry of Russians into Europe.

Earlier, Poland accused Germany of "deceptive maneuvers" regarding the supply of weapons.