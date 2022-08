The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed the fact that an employee of the provision department of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus was recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU.

The official was persuaded to cooperate by an FSB personnel officer during a trip to temporarily occupied Crimea before the start of a full-scale invasion.

On the instructions of the Russian curator, the agent was supposed to gather intelligence about the visits of foreign delegations to the Ukrainian parliament, in particular their personal composition, the content of official and informal conversations. He was also tasked with studying the possibility of installing special technical means of covert information gathering in halls and on the sidelines. For this, the official had to use his official powers, namely admission and access to various premises of the administrative building.

However, at the time of the beginning of the full-scale war, he resigned from the state institution, so he did not fulfill any task of the occupiers.

Subsequently, the agent tried to get a job at a strategically important facility in Zhytomyr region. For this, he underwent a special inspection, during which SSU specialists discovered the fact of recruitment. And the agent himself voluntarily reported and spoke in detail about the tasks of the Russian special services.

Currently, within the framework of criminal proceedings under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason, urgent investigative and operational actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the criminal offense.

It will be recalled that earlier the SSU detained a Russian agent who adjusted missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia in exchange for a "leading position".

In addition, the SSU detained an ex-law enforcement officer who was correcting rocket attacks on the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.