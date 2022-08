Explosions Heard At Military Airbase In Village Of Hvardiyske, Airbase Had Been Hit - Media

Several explosions were heard on the territory of the military airbase in the village of Hvardiyske of the Simferopol district of Crimea. This is reported by Kommersant.

According to eyewitnesses, clouds of black smoke can be seen above the military facility.

"There are plumes of black smoke above the military airbase in the village of Hvardiyske of the Simferopol district of Crimea. According to citizens, several explosions were heard earlier on the territory of the military facility," the statement reads.

It is noted that law enforcement officers are checking the version of an attack by a small unmanned aerial vehicle on an ammunition warehouse.

There are currently no official comments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 16, explosions rang out in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about a flash on the territory of a collapsed site for the temporary storage of ammunition in a military unit. According to the "head” of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, two civilians were injured as a result of the detonation in Dzhankoi district.

Meanwhile, the detonation at the ammunition warehouse in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea continues. So far, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated.

On Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of the Russian military airfield in the settlement of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions were allegedly caused by the detonation of several aviation munitions.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on this incident, reported that they could not establish the cause of the explosions at the airfield, but were satisfied with the result.