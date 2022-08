Number Of Such Excesses Will Grow And In Crimea As Well - Podoliak About Explosions In Dzhankoi

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, predicts that the number of explosions in the territory of occupied Crimea, similar to the explosions in Dzhankoi, will increase. Podoliak said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The transformer station and ammunition warehouses are definitely two goals as such... I believe that this is karmic retribution, all that is stolen, it does not bring prosperity," he said.

According to Podoliak, Russia captured the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including in order to send electricity to Crimea through Dzhankoi.

The adviser also noted that the ammunition explosions in Dzhankoi, as well as on the territory of the Saki airfield, are a series of powerful explosions that are just beginning.

Podoliak predicted that the number of such excesses will grow in Crimea as well.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 16, explosions rang out in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about a flash on the territory of a collapsed site for the temporary storage of ammunition in a military unit. According to the "head” of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, two civilians were injured as a result of the detonation in Dzhankoi district.

On Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of the Russian military airfield in the settlement of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions were allegedly caused by the detonation of several aviation munitions.